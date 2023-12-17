Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) versus the Troy Trojans (1-6) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Trojans head into this game on the heels of a 71-59 victory against UT Martin on Saturday.

Troy vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Troy vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Troy 64

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans captured their signature win of the season on December 9, when they beat the UT Martin Skyhawks, who rank No. 250 in our computer rankings, 71-59.

Troy has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%

11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG% Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans put up 71.7 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 81.1 per contest (346th in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

