When Zay Jones takes the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has put up a 215-yard year thus far (30.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 balls on 47 targets.

Jones has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0

