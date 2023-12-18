Monday's game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-4) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-17) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58, heavily favoring Alabama A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Bulldogs' most recent contest was a 57-52 loss to UMKC on Thursday.

Alabama A&M vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Alabama A&M vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 73, Chicago State 58

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, 62-56, on November 18, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have six losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 271) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 277) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on December 10

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Alisha Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.8 FG% Kaylah Turner: 13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Darian Burgin: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Asianae Nicholson: 4.0 PTS, 43.3 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 58.4 points per game (298th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per contest (106th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (67.0 per game) than away (49.8).

In 2023-24 Alabama A&M is allowing 19.2 fewer points per game at home (50.3) than on the road (69.5).

