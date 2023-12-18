Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Calhoun County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oxford High School at Shiloh High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 18

2:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Pleasant Christian School at Trinity Christian Academy