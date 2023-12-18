Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Clay County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.
Clay County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School of Clay County at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
