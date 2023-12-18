Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Cullman County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vinemont High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Good Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.