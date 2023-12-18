Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Geneva County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
