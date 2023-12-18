Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Houston County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cottonwood High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.