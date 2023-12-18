The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42% the Texans' opponents have shot this season.

Jacksonville State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 29th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 66.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Texans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Jacksonville State is averaging 5.8 more points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (63.8).

At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (67).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (28.4%).

