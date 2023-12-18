Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Marengo County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
