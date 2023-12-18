Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Marshall County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Christian Academy at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
