The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.3 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars give up.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Ole Miss is 4-1.

South Alabama is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Jaguars score 12.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Rebels give up (56.3).

South Alabama is 7-2 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels give up.

The Rebels shoot 41.6% from the field, just 7.4% higher than the Jaguars allow.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG% Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

