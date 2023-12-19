The Florida International Panthers (6-5) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average just 3.3 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Panthers allow (64.1).

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Alabama A&M is 3-0.

Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Panthers score are 12.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (58).

When Florida International totals more than 58 points, it is 5-3.

Alabama A&M has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.5 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kaylah Turner: 12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Alisha Wilson: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG%

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG% Darian Burgin: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Asianae Nicholson: 3.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Schedule