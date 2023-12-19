Alabama State vs. USC December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will meet the USC Trojans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasteven Walker: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amarr Knox: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
USC Players to Watch
Alabama State vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Alabama State Rank
|Alabama State AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|134th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|78.9
|105th
|272nd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|191st
|26th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|195th
|24th
|12.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|191st
|121st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|196th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.5
|120th
|85th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|249th
