The USC Trojans (5-5) will try to break a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama State Hornets (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome as big, 16.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Dunn-Oliver Acadome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -16.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State has played four games this season that ended with a combined score above 146.5 points.

Alabama State's games this year have had a 149.9-point total on average, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alabama State's ATS record is 6-1-0 this year.

USC has covered the spread less often than Alabama State this season, recording an ATS record of 3-4-0, compared to the 6-1-0 record of Alabama State.

Alabama State vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 5 71.4% 78.5 153.3 74.5 149.6 149.4 Alabama State 4 57.1% 74.8 153.3 75.1 149.6 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets score just 0.3 more points per game (74.8) than the Trojans give up to opponents (74.5).

Alabama State has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama State vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 3-4-0 2-1 6-1-0 Alabama State 6-1-0 4-0 4-3-0

Alabama State vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Alabama State 15-2 Home Record 5-5 5-5 Away Record 2-18 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.