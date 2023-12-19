ASUN teams will take the court in three games on Tuesday's college basketball slate. That includes the North Alabama Lions playing the Samford Bulldogs at Pete Hanna Center.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Carolina A&T Aggies at Stetson Hatters 11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Samford Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

