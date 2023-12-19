Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Colbert County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hatton High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Leighton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.