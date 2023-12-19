Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Covington County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ariton High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
