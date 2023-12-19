Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cullman County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenforest Christian Academy at Cullman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Holly Pond High School