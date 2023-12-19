If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 19

11:30 AM CT on December 19 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19

2:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenforest Christian Academy at Cullman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Valley Head High School