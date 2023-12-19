Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19

3:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Elmore, AL

Elmore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Horseshoe Bend High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: New Site, AL

New Site, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reeltown High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marbury High School at Benjamin Russell High School