Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Etowah County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
