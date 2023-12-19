Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
