Tuesday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-8) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Jacksonville State. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 19.

In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 84-72 against Coastal Carolina.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 72, UT Arlington 71

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

Against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on December 17, the Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season, an 84-72 home victory.

The Gamecocks have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-72 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 256) on December 17

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 352) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 43.6 FG%

8.1 PTS, 43.6 FG% Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.9 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Asia Barclay: 4.9 PTS, 54.8 FG%

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 64.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (228th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.