Jacksonville State vs. UT Arlington December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-5) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Jacksonville State vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Kristol Ayson: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keiara Griffin: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rachel Johnson: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UT Arlington Players to Watch
