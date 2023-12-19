The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18
  • Location: Irondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Huffman High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Jasper, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Shades Valley High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Irondale, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Daphne, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Irondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Jasper, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Ramsay High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Vincent Middle-High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Vincent, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

