Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
