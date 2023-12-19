Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Morgan County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
