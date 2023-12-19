We have five games on the NHL schedule Monday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Scheifele's stats: 11 goals in 29 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Crosby's stats: 17 goals in 29 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Guentzel's stats: 13 goals in 29 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score

Red Wings vs. Ducks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

DeBrincat's stats: 13 goals in 30 games

Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +150 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Ehlers' stats: 10 goals in 29 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +150 to score

Wild vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 28 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score

Panthers vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Verhaeghe's stats: 15 goals in 30 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +170 to score

Wild vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Eriksson Ek's stats: 14 goals in 28 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +170 to score

Panthers vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Tkachuk's stats: 5 goals in 30 games

Joe Pavelski (Stars) +170 to score

Stars vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Pavelski's stats: 13 goals in 29 games

