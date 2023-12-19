The North Alabama Lions (3-7) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

North Alabama is 3-5 when it scores more than 57.5 points.

Samford is 7-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs score 60 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Lions allow.

When Samford scores more than 72.6 points, it is 2-0.

The Bulldogs are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (45.7%).

The Lions make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.9 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82)

17.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (30-for-82) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

4.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

North Alabama Schedule