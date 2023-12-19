Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Russell County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norcross High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
