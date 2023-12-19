The Samford Bulldogs (7-4) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 72.9 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 57.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.5 points, North Alabama is 3-5.

Samford's record is 7-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 60.0 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Lions give up.

Samford has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 72.6 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 39.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is 5.6 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%

8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG% Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53) Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

Samford Schedule