Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Tallapoosa County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elmore County High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
