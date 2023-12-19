Tuesday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) and Troy Trojans (5-5) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 81-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Troy vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 81, Troy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-12.1)

Ole Miss (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Ole Miss' record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Troy's is 5-2-0. The Rebels are 5-5-0 and the Trojans are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (posting 85.8 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and conceding 69.9 per outing, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +159 scoring differential.

Troy wins the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It records 43.1 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.4.

Troy knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.8% from deep (93rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Troy wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 14 (324th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

