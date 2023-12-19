The Troy Trojans (5-5) travel to face the Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Troy matchup.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-12.5) 146.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 146.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Troy has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Trojans have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ole Miss has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Rebels' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

