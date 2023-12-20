The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) host the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with each team fresh off a win. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their last game, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, scoring 25 goals while conceding 27 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (17.2%).

The Islanders have a 7-1-2 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 41 total goals (10 power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 34.5%) while allowing 32 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Capitals 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-125)

Capitals (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 15-9-4 record overall, with a 4-4-8 record in games that have required overtime.

In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-2 record (good for 12 points).

In the six games this season the Capitals registered just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).

Washington has finished 4-0-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Capitals are 10-0-3 in the 13 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 23 points).

In the six games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it went 2-2-2 to register six points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Capitals went 11-6-2 in those matchups (24 points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a 15-8-8 record this season and are 4-8-12 in games that have gone to overtime.

New York has earned 23 points (9-1-5) in its 15 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Islanders recorded just one goal in four games and they've earned two points (1-3-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Islanders have scored three or more goals in 23 games, earning 33 points from those contests.

This season, New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 13 games and registered 17 points with a record of 8-4-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 4-2-3 (11 points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Islanders went 11-6-5 in those contests (27 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 30th 2.39 Goals Scored 3.1 18th 10th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 29th 27.4 Shots 30 22nd 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 32nd 9.76% Power Play % 26.44% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 72.04% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.