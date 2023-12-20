Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in DeKalb County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenforest Christian Academy at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at DeKalb County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
