Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Geneva County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smiths Station High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.