How to Watch the Kings vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 20, with the Kraken having lost five consecutive road games.
You can watch the Kings attempt to take down the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/SO) LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings rank 11th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|28
|13
|16
|29
|11
|12
|57.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|28
|6
|23
|29
|19
|10
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|28
|9
|18
|27
|9
|11
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|28
|15
|9
|24
|10
|13
|30%
|Quinton Byfield
|28
|8
|15
|23
|2
|15
|40.9%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 105 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|33
|4
|21
|25
|16
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|33
|9
|12
|21
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|33
|5
|10
|15
|16
|23
|45.8%
