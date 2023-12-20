The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, December 20, with the Kraken having lost five consecutive road games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Kings attempt to take down the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/SO) LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 66 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings rank 11th in the league with 100 goals scored (3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 28 13 16 29 11 12 57.6% Kevin Fiala 28 6 23 29 19 10 23.5% Adrian Kempe 28 9 18 27 9 11 50% Trevor Moore 28 15 9 24 10 13 30% Quinton Byfield 28 8 15 23 2 15 40.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 105 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 2-4-4 (40.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players