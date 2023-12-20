Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Saint Clair County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Atlanta High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
