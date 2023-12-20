Wednesday's contest at F&M Bank Arena has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-4) taking on the Troy Trojans (1-7) at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-69 victory, as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Trojans lost their most recent game 105-68 against Iowa State on Sunday.

Troy vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Troy vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, Troy 69

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' best win this season came in a 71-59 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on December 9.

Troy has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 10.9 PTS, 39.3 FG%

10.9 PTS, 39.3 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Zay Dyer: 6.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -103 scoring differential, falling short by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are allowing 84.1 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

The Trojans are putting up fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than away (74.8).

At home, Troy gives up 70.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 97.8.

