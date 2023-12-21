The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-10) after winning four straight home games. The Jaguars are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Alabama -13.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Alabama A&M's games this year have had a 158.3-point total on average, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Alabama A&M is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Alabama A&M has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win one time (10%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in six such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has a 14.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 4 50% 73.6 143.6 75.3 163.6 138 Alabama A&M 7 63.6% 70.0 143.6 88.3 163.6 149

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 5.3 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (75.3).

Alabama A&M has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 Alabama A&M 5-6-0 2-3 7-4-0

Alabama A&M vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Alabama Alabama A&M 10-4 Home Record 9-8 4-10 Away Record 5-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.