Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 16. Seeking Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 16, Olave has 72 receptions for 918 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 116 occasions.

Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Saints.

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 116 72 918 299 4 12.8

Olave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0 Week 14 Panthers 5 4 28 1

