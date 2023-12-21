Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.