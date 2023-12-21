The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) face the Little Rock Trojans (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trojans have given up to their opponents.

Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 85th.

The Gamecocks' 66.6 points per game are 12.8 fewer points than the 79.4 the Trojans allow.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State is putting up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (64).

At home, the Gamecocks allow 58 points per game. On the road, they allow 66.2.

Jacksonville State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (31.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule