Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) face the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|60th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|69.4
|290th
|339th
|80.4
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|21st
|288th
|30.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|189th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|68th
|261st
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|11.4
|291st
|115th
|11
|Turnovers
|12.7
|241st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.