How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 21
Girona FC versus Real Betis is a game to see on a Thursday LaLiga schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.
Information on how to watch today's LaLiga play is available for you.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Real Betis vs Girona FC
Girona FC makes the trip to play Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Girona FC (+150)
- Underdog: Real Betis (+160)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Cadiz CF vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad journeys to take on Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-145)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+425)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid travels to face Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-165)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+425)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch RCD Mallorca vs CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna is on the road to face RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+125)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+260)
- Draw: (+185)
