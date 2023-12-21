Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lawrence County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Lawrence High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
