Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lawrence County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Lawrence High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 21

6:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Central High School - Florence