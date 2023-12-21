High school basketball competition in Madison County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sparkman High School at Bearden High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 21

4:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Fairview High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 21

4:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21

5:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Fairview High School