Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike Road High School at Lanett High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Lanett, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
